Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded over the last year.

Are you one of the people who smartly invested in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin and watched the value of your portfolio increase?

Congratulations!

But before you start planning that dream vacation or paying off your credit cards, stop and ask yourself:

“Do I have to pay taxes on my crypto trades?”

The answer is almost certainly yes.

So, are you going to overpay because you don’t know how to report?