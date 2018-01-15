Main Content
The Beginner’s Guide to Understanding Cryptocurrency Taxes
*Updated for 2018*
Did you dive into cryptocurrency?
Interest in cryptocurrency has exploded over the last year.
Are you one of the people who smartly invested in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin and watched the value of your portfolio increase?
But before you start planning that dream vacation or paying off your credit cards, stop and ask yourself:
“Do I have to pay taxes on my crypto trades?”
The answer is almost certainly yes.
So, are you going to overpay because you don’t know how to report?
Don’t accidentally commit tax fraud
Do you know if your trades are taxable?
Are you wondering how you’ll report trades on your taxes?
Has your tax preparer seemed unsure when you ask these questions?
Do you want to know how to handle coins for your business?
Our crypto-savvy tax accountants provide must-have information for cryptocurrency traders who want to know how to handle taxes.
Clear-cut, actionable guidance and tips
- How to know if you’ll be taxed
- Save money by calculating your cost correctly
- The best ways to track and calculate trades
- Trade reporting for businesses
- What to do about buying coins with coins
- Need-to-know definitions and handy resources
- Which tax strategies won’t work
Version 3 was published on January 15th, 2018.
With cryptocurrency adoption the rise, tax laws and best practices are going to keep changing. Any time there is a change in cryptocurrency taxation, you’ll know about it.
